Second suspect held after Broadwood robbery

Port Elizabeth police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a house robbery in Broadwood on Friday.

The 32-year-old man was arrested at his house in Park Drive, Central, at about 9am on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said he had been detained on a charge of house robbery.

A 37-year-old Gelvandale man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly holding up a Broadwood family and their guests at their Garth Road home.

Naidu said that at about 8.30pm on Friday, the homeowners had been having a braai with another couple when they were confronted by two armed men who scaled the boundary wall to gain access to the property.

The two couples were forced to lie on the ground while one of the men went into the house and brought the children outside.

Cellphones, laptops, a television set and other household items were taken.

On Sunday at about 1pm, members of the Mount Road detective trio task team followed up on information received of possible stolen goods at a house in Koedoe Street, Gelvandale.

Police searched the property and found three cellphones, a notebook computer, an external hard drive, a Wi-Fi router and other computer equipment, Naidu said.

The 37-year-old was arrested at his Gelvandale home.

Further investigation led the team to a tavern in Durban Road, Korsten, where two laptops, two cellphones and two laptop chargers were seized.

All the recovered property was positively identified by the complainant, Naidu said.

The 32-year-old suspected is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

