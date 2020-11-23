VWSA celebrates more than four-million vehicles manufactured in Uitenhage

Volkswagen Group SA (VWSA) is celebrating a momentous milestone with more than four-million cars having been manufactured at its Uitenhage plant.

In a statement on Monday, VW said the first of four-million cars was manufactured in November 1948 when the premises still belonged to South African Motor Assemblers and Distributors (SAMAD).

“The first Volkswagen vehicle to be manufactured in Uitenhage was a Volkswagen Beetle that rolled off the production line in August 1951.

“Since then, VWSA has manufactured a broad range of vehicles locally, including Audi vehicles, the iconic Volkswagen Beetle, and various models of the Transporter series (Kombi), Golf, Jetta and Polo.”

The Uitenhage plant now manufactures the Polo for local and export markets, as well as the Polo Vivo for the local market.

Since the start of 2020, the plant has produced 75,521 Polos for export, as well as 12,804 Polos and 17,038 Polo Vivos for the local market.

Acting production director at VWSA Bernd Schaberg said the production milestone was a proud moment and proof of the dedication of the giant car manufacturer.

“With this level of commitment, I am sure we can achieve many more milestones to come,” Schaberg said.

HeraldLIVE