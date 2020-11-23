Training for motor apprentices gets into gear
RMI and German body join hands to prepare people for work in Eastern Cape automotive aftermarket
The Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) and the Chamber of Crafts Erfurt, also known as Handwerkskammer Erfurt, have just concluded a partnership to drive vocational training in the automotive aftermarket in the Eastern Cape.
The two-year training programme encompasses eight TVET colleges and one technical high school, Port Rex Technical High in East London...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.