Training for motor apprentices gets into gear

RMI and German body join hands to prepare people for work in Eastern Cape automotive aftermarket

PREMIUM

The Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) and the Chamber of Crafts Erfurt, also known as Handwerkskammer Erfurt, have just concluded a partnership to drive vocational training in the automotive aftermarket in the Eastern Cape.



The two-year training programme encompasses eight TVET colleges and one technical high school, Port Rex Technical High in East London...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.