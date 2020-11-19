NMU team helps build robotic prosthetic hand

A group of Nelson Mandela University engineering students and academics and their University of KwaZulu-Natal counterparts have built a robotic prosthetic to help amputees perform day-to-day functions.

The group presented the invention at the 2020 Global Cybathlon hosted by Switzerland virtually last weekend.

The members of the Touch Hand team were the only participants from Africa.

In the multi-sport event, people with physical disabilities competed against each other to complete everyday tasks using state-of-the-art technical assistance systems.

Reading electromyography (EMG) signals from a person’s arm muscles, the battery-operated prosthesis is able to imitate natural hand function, allowing the user to pick up and place items of various size and practise hand grips.

At the cybathlon, the team performed 24 predetermined tasks across six stations using the Touch Hand-Socket prosthetic, against competing teams from other countries.

The NMU students are Sthuthi Varghese, Zahid Imran, Daniel Trask and Jode Fourie.

They partnered with UKZN professor Riaan Stopforth and other contributors.

Varghese said: “The competition was quite tough because teams had to perform a lot of task in different stations.

“It’s something that would be hard even for someone with a functioning [natural] hand but we’re very happy with our performance, especially because we were competing against international teams who are mostly in the private sector.”

The team finished 11th out of 13 competitors in their section.

They developed and tested the limb on Port Elizabeth’s Lungile Dick, who lost his hand in an accident and consulted with Livingstone Hospital’s Dr Bryan Theunissen.