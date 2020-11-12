Followers told they 'would die or become extremely poor' if they left Bishop Zondo

A witness, who asked for her identity to be withheld, alleged to the commission that she had suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Zondo, which affected her mind and marriage.

Another witness testified via video, as he could not attend due to being hospitalised. He alleged that he went from riches to rags after joining the church and being financially exploited. The man said he had been very close to Zondo at the time of being financially stable.

“He, too, gave a lot of resources to the church - to a point where he is now a pauper, bankrupt - and when we went to the church he claimed that he had resources,” said the chairperson of the commission, Prof Luka David Mosoma, after the hearing.

'Red oil' used to entice followers

The man also alleged that “red oil” was used and sold at the church to ensure that people were “hooked” and never left the church.

“The point he made was that a man at the church, a preacher ... but this man preached about the use of oil, not for the betterment of the people but the use of oil to keep members. Of course he took the matter to the leader of the church [Zondo] to get it resolved, but this particular matter was not,” said Mosoma.

Several witnesses who appeared before the commission on Wednesday and Thursday broke down in tears as they shared traumatic stories of alleged abuse.

These included testimonies from two of Zondo's family members.