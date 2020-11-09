Who closed our beaches?

No-one owns up to issuing unpopular shutdown order at weekend after lifeguards test positive for Covid-19

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth residents were outraged at the weekend when they were chased off the beaches and Shark Rock Pier after the municipality put out a statement that some lifeguards had tested positive for Covid-19 - only for the order to be reversed 24 hours later



There is no bylaw that allows beaches to be closed...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.