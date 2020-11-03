Finding Covid-19 treatments is key as world pins hope on a vaccine

While Africa and the world wait anxiously for a vaccine against Covid-19, a global medical coalition is pushing ahead treatments to cure the disease.

The Anticov trial, developed by a non-profit research organisation called the Drugs For Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi), plans to test therapeutic regimes in 3,000 patients spread across 13 countries in Africa, said Dr Borna Nyaoke-Anoke, its senior clinical project manager in Kenya.

“We must identify early treatments that can prevent progression to severe disease,” said Nyaoke-Anoke.

Developed by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), the World Health Organisation, and five international research institutions in 2003, DNDi describes itself as a not-for-profit research organisation developing new treatments for neglected patients.

Speaking during a webinar on Monday on Africa's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Nyaoke-Anoke noted that while some 80% of people in Africa infected with Covid-19 had developed only mild symptoms, there was still no existing treatment for mild to moderate cases.

It was vital, she added, that whatever drugs — including vaccines — were developed would work.

“If we develop a drug in a high-income country, will it be applicable in a hospital in the DRC?”