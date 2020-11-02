Something spooky’s going on in Makhanda ...

Makhanda is not just 14 days of amazing and Makana Tourism is on track to prove just that.

On Saturday night, the town held its first Halloween pub creepy crawl, where guests were treated to a spooky walk across town and stops in the town’s most iconic bars.

No ghosts were spotted along the way — perhaps they were too scared of the group, who were dressed up as witches, she-devils and monsters while listening to chilling experiences of Makhanda’s iconic and historic buildings.

“There are lots of ghosts in Makhanda, but we don’t have any at the hotel, I promise,” were the first words from Eugene Repinz of Graham Hotel as he welcomed guests.

“There are a lot of things that we can do locally and we can create our own entertainment without having to travel,” Repinz said before the walk.