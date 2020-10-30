No, Cape Town is not going into a hard lockdown and it has no food shortages

“The city notes with concern a number of instant messaging voice notes doing the rounds, spreading fake news about a return to a hard lockdown being imminent, with resultant food shortages and super viruses that will cause even more devastation than Covid-19,” said Badroodien.

“The proliferation of fake news has become an all too common occurrence, so these voice notes are not surprising. However, they serve as nothing more than a distraction from the important messages and facts that we need to continue focusing on in the fight against Covid-19.”

Setting the record straight, Badroodien said there was now a “continued uptick” in positive cases across some of Cape Town’s subdistricts.

He said compared to September, when 2,292 cases were recorded, there were just more than 3,000 cases reported this month.

This increase was linked to several cluster infections in various settings where young people gather, he said.