Covid-19 delays murder sentencing

The sentencing of convicted murderer Siyabonga Dlanga was postponed yesterday after the Port Elizabeth High Court was shut due to a staff member testing positive for Covid-19.

The 19-year-old, from New Brighton, was found guilty on 27 counts, including two of murder and two of attempted murder.

He pleaded guilty to eight counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, four of housebreaking with the intent to rob, one of attempted murder, two of murder, eight of unlawful possession of a firearm and four of illegal possession of ammunition.

He was part of a gang that terrorised various communities across Nelson Mandela Bay over eight months in 2017.

Dlanga told the court Jonathan Anthony Kok was shot dead when he and members of the alleged group robbed him of his wallet and two cellphones in October 2017.

Kok was shot while seated in his car outside his house in Tromp Street, Missionvale.

After being shot through the side window, he managed to get out the car and ran towards his house but was shot again.

He collapsed and died in his yard.

A week later, the gang attacked the Homeria Avenue, Bethelsdorp, home of Gerald Stuurman and his wife.

During the armed robbery Stuurman was shot dead and a number of items were stolen.

Dlanga said that at all times during the commission of the crimes he had been aware that some of his co-perpetrators were armed and that there was a risk that someone could be injured or killed.

Dlanga denied ever handling a firearm or shooting anyone, but admitted that he and the other alleged members of the group had acted in common purpose.

Dlanga is expected to be sentenced on November 30.





HeraldLIVE