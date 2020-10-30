That screeching was Mboweni hitting the brakes on promises to cut spending

The finance minister has reneged on his commitment to cap debt at 87% of GDP within three years

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s speeches are often so thin there seems little point in giving them.



For the latest — the medium-term budget policy statement — you wonder why he bothered to travel all the way from Magoebaskloof to Cape Town...

