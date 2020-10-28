News

Shocking blow to community that experienced similar attack a few years ago

Girl, 6, found raped and killed in Mdantsane

By Bongani Fuzile - 28 October 2020

Six-year-old Inathi Mhlahlo went to the shops on Monday to buy a packet of crisps and some sweets, something she had done many times before.

She did not come back...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
Pitch black Nelson Mandela Bay concerns residents

Most Read

X