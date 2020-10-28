Shocking blow to community that experienced similar attack a few years ago
Girl, 6, found raped and killed in Mdantsane
Six-year-old Inathi Mhlahlo went to the shops on Monday to buy a packet of crisps and some sweets, something she had done many times before.
She did not come back...
