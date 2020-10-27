WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before NCOP for Q&A session
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday answer questions before the National Council of Provinces.
In a short statement, the parliamentary communications team said the president would answer six questions “on matters related to hotspots for gender-based violence, [the] diplomatic trip to Zimbabwe, Covid-19 corruption/procurement irregularities, sustainability of municipalities and public transport infrastructure restoration”.
The full list of questions has been published on parliament's website.
TimesLIVE
