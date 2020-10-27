News

Port Elizabeth High Court closed after orderly tests positive for Covid-19

By Devon Koen - 27 October 2020

All criminal courts at the Port Elizabeth High Court have been closed after a staff member allegedly tested positive for Covid-19.

A defence advocate who asked not to be named told The Herald on Tuesday morning that all the courts were closed and had to be decontaminated...

