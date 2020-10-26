Two men shot dead in argument over tavern table
Two people were fatally shot during an alleged argument between patrons at a tavern in New Brighton early on Monday morning.
Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the provincial organised crime Investigation unit were on the hunt for a suspect who killed two men in an alleged argument about a table at the Ferguson Road tavern...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.