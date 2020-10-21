‘Rape accused told me he would love to kill me’

PREMIUM

“I was scared. I feared that if I continued crying he would kill me.”



These were the words of a 25-year-old woman who told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday that serial rape accused Thembinkosi Ngcolomba, 33, had threatened to kill her if she cried after he allegedly raped her for the first time...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.