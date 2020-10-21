Pitbull euthanised after fatal attack on Port Elizabeth woman, 64

Members of the Animal Anti-Cruelty League were called to a horrific scene at a home in Port Elizabeth on Monday night, where a family pet had mauled a grandmother to death moments earlier.



The blood-curdling screams from the 64-year-old woman as she was attacked by the pitbull caused concerned neighbours to rush to the Summerville Street home in Morningside, where they assisted the woman’s elderly husband to tear the dog away from its victim...

