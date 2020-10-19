'Naked theft': Eastern Cape lawyer struck off roll for defrauding clients of millions

The high court in Makhanda (Grahamstown) has struck the name of lawyer Mzwandile Bobotyana from the roll of attorneys after he allegedly defrauded a businessman out of R2.1m in an illicit house sale.

Businessman Azal Muhammad engaged the services of Komani (formerly Queenstown), attorney Bobotyana for assistance in buying a house in Cacadu, formerly Lady Frere.

The court said the two came to an agreement whereby Bobotyana was to facilitate the sale of the property.

“He had power of attorney to sell the property, so he said. Muhammad paid Bobotyana more than R2m to purchase the property,” acting judge Peter Kroon said in a judgment passed last week.

He said what Muhammad did not know was that the arrangement was a sham.