Heated exchanges in Timothy Omotoso bail application
A Port Elizabeth judge had to intervene when a Hawks detective and an advocate embarked on a war of words while discussing the arrest of rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso on Wednesday in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
The spat between defence advocate Terry Price SC and Warrant Officer Peter Plaatjies of the Hawks erupted during testimony being heard about Omotoso’s dramatic arrest at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on April 20 2017...
