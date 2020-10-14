New bid to get Gupta-linked Kuben Moodley to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit boxes

The high court in Johannesburg has ordered that the interim restraint order against a controversial businessman's assets — worth R232m — be extended to November 27.

It made the order against Kubentheran Moodley on Tuesday, two weeks before the initial order was to expire.

The National Prosecuting Authority's investigating directorate (ID) earlier alleged that Moodley and his company received kickbacks from the Regiments Group of Companies relating to contracts that were improperly awarded by Transnet and the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund (TSDBF).

The directorate said these payments were made solely as a reward for their unlawful involvement in a corrupt scheme to benefit personal interests at the expense of the public purse.

ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said the directorate argued that a final order be made against Moodley’s property on Monday. However, the judge reserved judgment.

“The ID contended that Moodley’s property should continue being restrained as the assets form part of a larger investigation into corruption, fraud and money-laundering. Dishonesty involving Regiments Capital providing advisory services to Transnet and the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund (TSDBF) [amounted to] hundreds of millions of rand,” said Twala.

In a related matter, Twala said Moodley was expected in court on November 6 after the ID brought an urgent application to compel him to disclose what happened to the contents of a safety deposit box worth more than R8.3m, which forms part of the R232m property.

