Another wet weekend of misery for Missionvale residents

For consecutive weekends Missonvale residents have spent their mornings mopping up the mess in their flooded homes.

Nelson Mandela Bay received some much needed rain on Friday and Saturday, but the downpour had an adverse effect for those in low-lying areas.

Armed with boots and buckets, Missionvale resident Claudia van Wyk took on the task of cleaning her shack which was full of water which she said was mixed with sewage water as it had a bad smell.

“Last week, it was also just like this and it’s really just a disaster,” she said.

On Sunday, Ward 31 councillor Luyolo Nombola said 60 people had been relocated to the Missionvale Primary School after their shacks and RDP houses were flooded.

“The families went to the school and registered, and officials from the disaster management were able to assist people with blankets, food and mattresses,” he said.

Nombola said he visited the community with disaster management to see what could be done.

“The officials are going to where residents stay, conducting assessments and make recommendations.

“It rained heavily around midnight on Friday and by morning [Saturday] several families had been relocated to the school,” Nombola said.

On Sunday, municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said residents in Qunu, Jagvlakte and Vastrap were also affected severely by the bad weather but the residents refused to go to a hall, citing that it was too far and fearful of their homes being looted.

“So we only assisted 100 with 100 blankets and 100 mattresses,” Mniki said.

On Friday, the municipality warned of disruptive rain and localised flooding.

Safety and security portfolio head councillor Queenie Pink encouraged ward councillors to find alternative accommodation for the residents who reside in areas that often get flooded during heavy rains.

“Our disaster management unit is ready to assist when needed across the city,” Pink said.

Port Elizabeth SA Weather Service spokesperson Garth Sampson welcomed the rain but said it was not enough to break the drought.

“The rivers aren’t running that strongly; it’s nothing fantastic and not enough to break the drought,” he said.

Asked how much impact the rain had on the metro’s dams, Sampson said the information pertaining to dam levels would only be available on Monday.

According to Sampson, figures measured by Sunday were: Joubertina 44mm, Kareedouw 100mm, Patensie 44mm, Port Elizabeth 30-50mm.

