Bhisho's shame over strategy document plagiarism
33-page document signed off by Mabuyane, cabinet, lifted from Australian presentation
A strategy document signed by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and approved by the provincial cabinet was copied almost word-for-word from a presentation made by the Australian government in 2015.
The 33-page “Provincial Digital Transformation Framework and Strategy Plan 2020 - 2025” is almost a carbon copy of one signed by by Brendan Howlin, the former leader of Australia’s Labour Party, five years ago...
