Nelson Mandela Bay council approves millions to fund Chippa United

The Nelson Mandela Bay council has agreed to continue bankrolling football outfit Chippa United for the next three years.

The city will sponsor the club R6m a year for three years as well an additional R7m a year in anchor tenant fees. It will also pay R500, 000 a year in marketing fees.

These were approved by the council on Friday night.

The council also finally passed the agreement for the metro to host the Ironman Africa championships until 2023 - about 16 months after the item first appeared on the council agenda.

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said the Chippa United relocation agreement would be reviewed in line with some clauses of the current agreement and support in the amount of R7m plus Consumer Price Index (CPI) per annum including an additional R500 000 for marketing will also be granted to Chippa United.

At the council meeting ANC councillor Xola Sabani said for the past three years, Chippa United had faced relegation threats.

He urged Chippa United to do better and proposed that all 120 councillors be given tickets to attend Chippa matches so they could see what the city was paying for.

The majority of the parties agreed.

Meanwhile the Bay's Surf Pro Series was extended by one year from 2020 to 2021.