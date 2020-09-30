R30,000 reward for information about Western Cape principal's murder

A R30,000 reward has been offered for information about the murder of a Western Cape high school principal.

Two-thirds of the reward has been offered by the provincial education department and the rest by the family of Zameka Mfubesi, 46, who was shot dead in the Overberg town of Grabouw on September 18.

The mother of two was the principal at Umyezo Wama Apile High School in Grabouw. She was shot dead near the N2.

A joint statement on Wednesday by education MEC Debbie Schäfer, the police and Mfubesi's family said: “Ms Mfubesi’s death came as a great shock, and is a profound loss to her family, school community and the education department.

“Members of the public are urged to come forward to assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice. All information provided and received will be treated confidentially.

“The reward will be paid for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator or perpetrators, and will be shared if there is more than one person furnishing such information.”

TimesLIVE