Pitso Mosimane resigns as Sundowns coach, set to join Al Ahly

Pitso Mosimane has resigned from Mamelodi Sundowns reportedly to take up a job with one of the top clubs in north Africa.

TimesLIVE sources have linked him up with continental giants Al Ahly of Egypt as well as his bitter rivals in the CAF Champions League Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

Mosimane, who won his fifth South African championship with Sundowns last month, begins his new job as soon as he is available.

