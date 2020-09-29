Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli sentenced to five years in jail

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his former colleague Mthembeni Mthunzi have each been sentenced to five years in prison for an incident which happened more than 20 years ago when they kidnapped Mdluli's customary wife.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said he had considered all types of sentences to be imposed on the two including a non-custodial sentence, a custodial sentence and victim compensation and a fine.

“We are dealing with two senior policemen who abrogated to themselves powers which police have. These powers were abused to such an extent that the only appropriate sentence in the circumstances is a custodial sentence,” Mokgoatlheng said.

Mdluli and Mthunzi were in 2019 each convicted on two counts of assault, two counts of kidnapping and two of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

The matter relates to the assault of Mdluli's customary wife, Tshidi Buthelezi, and her boyfriend, Oupa Ramogibe, in 1998.