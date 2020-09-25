Role of family important in preserving culture, say Nelson Mandela Bay spiritual leaders

Spiritual guides in the Hindu, Islam and Xhosa cultures all agree families need to play their role in preserving their cultures and heritages by teaching their children.

Speaking on National Heritage Day, Igqirha (healer) Cebo Fuyani and South African Zakaah Fund chair Azirz Madatt said they believed Heritage Day was not enough of a platform to teach the youth about their culture or heritage.

The senior officiating priest at the SS Aulayam (Hindu temple), Shri Kesu Padayachy, said Heritage day was special for them as it fell in their fasting month Purataasi — which runs from mid-September to mid-October.

Fuyani said it was important for the youth to understand their backgrounds to be better placed to establish themselves in future.

It was the responsibility of the family unit to instil these understandings of culture and religion.

“When you don’t know yourself it isn’t easy to grow in mental or financial capacity.”.

,” Fuyani said.

Padayachy said they recognised their heritage through various forms, including their forefathers leaving them a national monument, the Upper Valley temple.

“We keep our heritage alive by observing our festivals. We have schools that teach our children how to dance the Indian dances.

“We stick to our traditional dress, as a woman you are not allowed to enter the temple without your sari especially if you are married.

“Families play a pivotal role in teaching the children the culture,” Padayachy said.

Madatt, who was speaking at the Masjied UL Aziez Pier Street Mosque open day, said it was incumbent for the entire community to teach children about their culture and not depend solely on religious institutions to do so. .

“Afrikaans originated from the Cape Malaysians who couldn’t speak the Khoi, English, Dutch languages properly.

“They amalgamated all these things and that is how Afrikaans was born.

“These are the sorts of things we ought to tell our children.

“We educate our children in the mosque about their culture and religion as well as in what Christians would say is Sunday school.

“We do it every day.

HeraldLIVE