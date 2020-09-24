WATCH | Zweli Mkhize takes up 'Jerusalema' dance challenge

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has heeded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to join in the Jerusalema dance challenge on Heritage Day.

Mkhize released a three minutes video on Thursday, showing him and his team — dressed in black and white — participate in the challenge.

In the video, the health ministry added a bit of creativity to the dance moves by holding placards and with Mkhize at one point spraying sanitiser on his colleagues' hands.

“Stay safe. Level 1. We made it. But remember. Wear your mask. Wash your hands,” read some of the placards.

Mkhize, in a second video posted on the SA Coronavirus website, said that Jerusalema was a reminder that there was light even in a period of darkness.

“It's our Heritage Month. Let us use this to uplift ourselves and unite ourselves by having fun, remembering that we've gone through a very difficult time and still have, possibly, difficult times ahead.

“That's what this song means to us, that in the midst of a crisis we found space to be loving, compassionate, to find space to enjoy ourselves and to encourage and comfort each other,” he said.