Police seize drugs, stolen goods during raid in Central

PREMIUM

From breaking down doors to cutting locks off gates, little stood in the path of police officers and other specialised units who swooped in on a number of suspected drug dens in Central on Friday night.



Two people were arrested and drugs, stolen property and other drug paraphernalia were seized during a blitz operation in Central headed by Humewood police and accompanied by private security companies, metro police, the Tac Net anti-poaching unit and the SA National Defence Force...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.