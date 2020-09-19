Teenager arrested for possession of firearm

Port Elizabeth police arrested a 16-year-old just minutes after a shooting took place in Bethelsdorp on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a person, whose age is not known, was shot in the upper leg while walking along Statice Street.

It is alleged that at about 8.30pm, while the victim was walking, he noticed two unknown males in front of him.

“They called him and as he neared them, one of them produced a firearm and shot at him,” Naidu said.

Fifteen minutes later members of the Port Elizabeth flying squad were in the vicinity when they spotted two males running from the scene and into Bellflower Road.

“They chased after the alleged suspects on foot through an open field [and] both males were apprehended,” Naidu said.

A .38 revolver was found in the possession of the teenager.

He was detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition while detectives would be investigating a possible link to the attempted murder in Statice Street, Naidu said.

The firearm, which was reported stolen in Walmer in September 2019, will be sent to ballistics for analysis.

The teenager is expected to appear in court soon.

HeraldLIVE