Jug attack victim has mixed feelings about Andile going to jail

Mixed feelings. These are the words DA councillor Rano Kayser repeatedly used to described how he felt about the Supreme Court of Appeal confirming Andile Lungisa’s two-year jail term for assault.



Kayser, 43, still bears the scars — both physical and emotional — of the glass shattering against his temple during the 2016 council brawl. ..

