‘Bhisho! We need a new password’

Bhisho, we have a problem! Our vehicle licences have expired, but so did the password at the Walmer Post Office in Port Elizabeth.



Motorists wanting to renew their vehicle licences have been forced to do U-turns since August 31, as the licensing system was inaccessible due to an expired password...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.