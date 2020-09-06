Former Rhodes University student to challenge judgment upholding her expulsion

A young woman’s involvement in an anti-rape protest at one of SA's top universities has turned into an academic nightmare for her.

On Monday, the high court in Makhanda will hear Yolanda Dyantyi’s latest bid to have her expulsion from Rhodes University overturned. She has been embroiled in a legal tussle with the university since 2016.

The skirmish emanated from a protest that Dyantyi — then 19 — and other students embarked on to expose males students accused of “sexual assault or violence against women” at the renowned institution. The impromptu protest spawned a movement that became known as the #RUReferenceList.