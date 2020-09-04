Ngcobo cop massacre accused drill clan member of Mancoba cult in court

“My prosecutor has a tendency of saying she gave us something when she hasn't. I won't be shocked if I see her next year handing me a statement on who my arresting officer was if I start asking [for it in] February,” he said.

However, state prosecutor Nomapha Mvandaba said she had provided all the accused with everything she had.

As the state gets new documents, she supplies the accused with them, she said.

Warrant officer Dumisani Mancoba took the witness stand on Thursday. He was among the officers tasked with investigating the case after the five officers were mowed down in a hail of bullets on February 21.

However, he excused himself on February 25 upon learning that the suspects lived on the Mancoba premises, he told the court.