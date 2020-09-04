Municipality calls on Bay residents to ‘pray for rain’ as day zero arrives

Save water and pray for rain.

That is the word from Nelson Mandela Bay infrastructure and engineering portfolio head Mongameli Bobani.

The municipality said on Friday there were continued water disruptions in parts of the city due to the Emerald Hill reservoir running dry and the Chelsea reservoir level at an alarming 11%.

Bobani said water should be restored to those areas by Friday evening, but divine intervention was also needed.

“We can only pray now and we also call on all metro citizens to pray because we are in day zero now.

“It does not matter what religion you belong to, let us all pray so that we may get rain because the situation is really bad.”

He urged residents to decrease consumption to save water, stressing that if they did not, taps would run completely dry.

“People must please use water sparingly. If the situation continues like where we are consuming more water than what our dams and reservoirs can supply, then the dams will go completely dry because there is no rain.

“We urge everyone to try to stick to 50l per day per person.”

Bobani said municipal officials were not folding their arms and were exploring a more permanent solution, while pushing for a desalination plant project to finally get under way.

HeraldLIVE