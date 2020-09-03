Public protector has 'no elevated status', ConCourt hears

Mkhwebane believed that section 7(4) of the Public Protector Act — which states that the public protector may direct any person to produce any document under his or her control that has a bearing on the matter being investigated — applied to any person without exception.

Kieswetter refused to give her information, saying the Tax Administration Act prohibited Sars from releasing the information to the public protector.

He approached the high court to seek the declaration that the subpoena powers of the public protector did not extend to Sars.

The high court ruled in favour of Kieswetter, prompting Mkhwebane to approach the ConCourt.

Arguing before the court, Gauntlett said the commissioner of Sars was a creature of statute - the Tax Administrative Act specifically.

"He is told [to] treat this information as confidential for all these important reasons [and] only give it in these specified respects and degree to these bodies," said Gauntlett.

He said this assertion by the Sars commissioner was met with an answer by the public protector that she was at the apex of the Chapter 9 institutions.

"That is what is concerning about this case, is that we have argued ... with the proposition that - to use George Orwell's phrase - the public protector is 'more equal than all the others'," he said.

Gauntlett said the public protector was an important Chapter 9 institution. "In terms of constitutional standing, there is no ranking. There is no pre-eminence. She gets no special elevated status. She is under the constitution and she is under the law," he said.