Prisoner with chronic illnesses loses bid to be released on 'Covid-19 parole'

A man sentenced to 25 years in jail for money laundering has failed in his bid to be released on parole as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proclamation to release offenders to ease overcrowding in prisons during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In May, Ramaphosa announced that about 19,000 inmates would be released on parole as a measure to combat the spread of Covid-19 in prisons.

Inmates who qualified for the parole included those who were “low-risk” prisoners and those who were within five years of being released.

The man - identified as A Meyer - was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for fraud, forgery, uttering and money laundering. He was sentenced on August 16 2017.

The court ordered that Meyer serve a non-parole detention period which expires on February 15 2029. He is also classified as a maximum-security offender.