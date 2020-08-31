German murder accused’s trial postponed again

The protracted trial of alleged killers Jens Leunberg and Kristina Adler hit a further delay on Monday when the Port Elizabeth High Court heard that closing arguments could not continue as one of the defence lawyers in the matter was not available to continue.



Defence lawyer for Leunberg Richard Crompton told judge Irma Schoeman that advocate Elsabe Theron for Adler had been booked off by her doctor and was “indisposed”...

