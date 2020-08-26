Chippa United want out of Bay
Chilli Boys could face legal action if they relocate to East London
Chippa United are negotiating moving the team to East London, but the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has warned any such action would be illegal and in breach of their 18-year relocation contract.
The Chilli Boys, who moved to Port Elizabeth from Cape Town in 2014, will have their proposal to relocate to East London dealt with by the Buffalo City municipality’s council sitting on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.