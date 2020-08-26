Chippa United want out of Bay

Chilli Boys could face legal action if they relocate to East London

Chippa United are negotiating moving the team to East London, but the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has warned any such action would be illegal and in breach of their 18-year relocation contract.



The Chilli Boys, who moved to Port Elizabeth from Cape Town in 2014, will have their proposal to relocate to East London dealt with by the Buffalo City municipality’s council sitting on Friday...

