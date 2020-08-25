News

Poisoned in their sleep

Girl dies, brother fighting for life after succumbing to gas in home

By Kathryn Kimberley - 25 August 2020

 

When a violently ill teenager woke her parents up during the early hours of Saturday, she unknowingly saved their lives...

