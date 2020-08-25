Bandile Masuku confident SIU investigation will clear his name

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku is confident that the investigations into corruption allegations relating to the Covid-19 personal protection equipment procurement will clear this name.

Masuku, who is still on leave of absence, confirmed that he appeared before the special investigation unit (SIU) and the ANC provincial integrity commission.

He said, in a lawyer’s letter dated 24 August 2020, that he told the two bodies that he was not involved in the procurement processes in his department and that he did “instruct any official to do so in his name”.

This relates to widely reported allegations that Masuku May have used his power to influence the awarding of tenders worth R125m to presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband, King Madzikani II Thandisizwe Diko.

He took leave of absence last month to allow the investigations to take place and was replaced by Jacob Mamabolo who is currently acting as health MEC.

“Our client condemns the conduct of officials who may have used his name to award tenders in the Department and looks forward to the legal process currently under way by the SIU which will eventually clear his name,” the letter reads.