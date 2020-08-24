Murder trial postponed after defence lawyer calls in sick

PREMIUM

The trial of alleged gangster, Marshall Chabide, was postponed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday, after the court was informed that Chabide’s legal representative was ill and could not attend court proceedings.



Chabide, 36, is alleged to have shot dead Bethelsdorp Community Policing Forum member Robert William Kleinhans, 55, on March 1 2019...

