News

Murderous vendetta turns Ngcobo village to place of terror

PREMIUM
By Lulamile Feni - 17 August 2020

A tiny village near Ngcobo has become a killing field, with an average of one person a month dying in a hail of bullets.

The slayings appear to be rooted in a bitter feud between local clans, according to villagers...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill

Most Read

X