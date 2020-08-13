New decline in excess deaths 'hopeful sign that pandemic has peaked': MRC

“This week’s report shows hopeful signs of the epidemic reaching its peak in all the provinces by the end of July 2020,” said a council statement accompanying the report.

Council president and CEO Prof Glenda Gray added: “The downward turn of deaths is a positive sign that the virus may have peaked in some parts of the country and is in keeping with the epidemiological models of the epidemic.”

Gray urged doctors to ensure accurate completion of death certificates, especially if the death was Covid-19 related, as data was vital in understanding the true affect of the epidemic.

The council report said though it was probable that “the bulk of these excess deaths are likely to be due to Covid-19, it is unclear at this stage what proportion are Covid deaths and what proportion are collateral deaths”.

Collateral deaths arise as a result of the epidemic's affect on the provision of health care to patients with other conditions.