Eskom appeals for help as power system is 'severely constrained'

Eskom announced on Wednesday afternoon that the country's power system was “severely constrained” and asked the public to use electricity sparingly.

It said the return to service of five generation units has been delayed, while a further two generation units have either been shut down or had tripped.

“We urge the people of SA to reduce electricity consumption to help us power the country through the evening peak,” the beleaguered power utility said in a statement.

Eskom said the return to service of two generation units at the Tutuka power station had been delayed, as well as a unit each at the Duvha, Matimba and Kusile power stations. It said an additional unit at Tutuka tripped on Wednesday afternoon, while Kusile's Unit 1 has been shut down.

“Eskom teams are hard at work to return these units to service.”

These breakdowns have added to the about 5,500MW of capacity out on planned maintenance, while unplanned maintenance has risen to almost 11,000MW, it said.

The constrained system may persist for the rest of the week, Eskom warned.

TimesLIVE