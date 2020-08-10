News

Dagga in bales found on N2

By Devon Koen - 10 August 2020
Port Elizabeth police found 180kgs of dagga on the N2 on Monday morning.
Image: www.pixabay.com

Port Elizabeth police have opened an enquiry docket after finding three bales containing 180kg of dagga on the N2 near the Addo Road onramp on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the SAPS Algoa Park were patrolling the area when they noticed the three bales lying in the road just after 5am.

“[P]olice stopped and picked up three huge bales suspected to have fallen off a moving vehicle,” Naidu said.

She said on opening the 60kg bales, they found each contained dagga. The origin and destination of the dagga is unknown.

HeraldLIVE

