Body of murdered PE woman found in Schauderville
Port Elizabeth detectives are still searching for the suspects alleged to be involved in the brutal murder of a 26-year-old Korsten woman.
Police spokesperson colonel Priscilla Naidu said the body of Lawren Shernice Jonathan was found near an open area in Thornton Street, Schauderville, at about 7:45am on Friday.
According to reports, Jonathan had last been seen by her family on Thursday at about 7:30pm before she left her home to visit a friend in Schauderville.
“The circumstances surrounding the brutal killing is unknown,” Naidu said.
A case of murder is under investigation, she said.
Anyone who may know anything about the incident or can assist in tracing the suspect/s is asked to contact warrant officer Neil Hendricks on 082 442 1816 or SAPS Gelvandale on 041 402 2018 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.