Body of murdered PE woman found in Schauderville

Port Elizabeth detectives are still searching for the suspects alleged to be involved in the brutal murder of a 26-year-old Korsten woman.

Police spokesperson colonel Priscilla Naidu said the body of Lawren Shernice Jonathan was found near an open area in Thornton Street, Schauderville, at about 7:45am on Friday.

According to reports, Jonathan had last been seen by her family on Thursday at about 7:30pm before she left her home to visit a friend in Schauderville.

“The circumstances surrounding the brutal killing is unknown,” Naidu said.

A case of murder is under investigation, she said.

Anyone who may know anything about the incident or can assist in tracing the suspect/s is asked to contact warrant officer Neil Hendricks on 082 442 1816 or SAPS Gelvandale on 041 402 2018 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

— HeraldLIVE