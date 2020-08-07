Tracker index reveals when you’re most likely to be hijacked

Tracker’s vehicle crime statistics for the July 2019 to June 2020 indicate hijackings are on the rise and remain prevalent during the lockdown period, even with a significant drop in vehicle crime.

Hijacking can also happen at any time of the day or week, and Tracker has called on the public to remain vigilant at all times.

Recorded from Tracker’s more than 1.1 million installed vehicle base, the statistics reveal that before the lockdown, the number of vehicle crime activities rose nationally by 11% year-on-year, driven mainly by hijacking with an increase of 21%.

Theft of vehicles, meanwhile, remained at a similar level to the previous year.

The lockdown period brought an extraordinary set of circumstances and vehicle crime numbers last seen decades ago, particularly during level 5 restrictions.

In April, the number of vehicle crime activities nationally declined to only 19% of the average monthly vehicle crime activities.

As the country’s restrictions were lifted vehicle crime activities increased, with May experiencing a three-fold increase to 62% of the average vehicle crime activities, while June was close to usual levels at 93%.

However, even with this drastic decrease in vehicle crime, hijacking was more prevalent than theft during the lockdown.

Hijacking attributed a higher percentage of the Tracker vehicle crime activities during the lockdown when compared to theft, averaging a 56/44 split.

This is an increase on the 50/50 split between hijacking and theft for the months before the lockdown.

It is a further increase on the previous year, which saw a 45/55 split in favour of theft.

In addition, despite the level 3 lockdown, June 2020 hijacking numbers reached the same level as June 2019.