Father who raped daughter, 13, jailed for 25 years

PREMIUM

A Kwazakhele man who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to raping and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter received an effective 25 years behind bars after he revealed to the Port Elizabeth High Court the harrowing details of his deeds during August 2018.



Sakhiwo Nondumo, 40, pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and asked the court for leniency after acknowledging the seriousness of his actions and taking responsibility for the psychological trauma caused to his daughter and family. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.