Women cops commended after arresting six suspects

The Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner has commended two policewomen for their role in the arrest of six people on Sunday night.



Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the six had been arrested after Captain Karen Nel and Sergeant Sue-Jen Wolmarans were alerted by a private security company about a white BMW driving around the Walmer area at about 8.45pm on Sunday...

